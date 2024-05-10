Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Increases By 6,366.7%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,164,000 shares, a growth of 6,366.7% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,058.2 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LKFLF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. Luk Fook Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.