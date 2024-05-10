Short Interest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Drops By 99.8%

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

TRTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 365,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Get TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTL. Kim LLC lifted its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $3,523,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,114,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 150,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.