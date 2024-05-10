Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 95.0%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USVM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.08. 2,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,646. The company has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

