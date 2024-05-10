Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Decreases By 82.7%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 307,221 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 26,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,826. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

