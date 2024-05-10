Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Grows By 337.3%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zhongchao Price Performance

ZCMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 19,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

