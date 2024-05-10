Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Grows By 337.3%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zhongchao Price Performance
ZCMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 19,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Zhongchao Company Profile
