Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 916,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,042. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.80 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

