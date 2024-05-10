Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.33.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
