Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague Sells 4,753 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sierra Bancorp Price Performance
Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.
Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
