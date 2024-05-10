Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague Sells 4,753 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $689,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

