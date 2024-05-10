Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 61.51% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

