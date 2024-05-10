Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.83) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.5%.

Sinclair Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 623,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $954.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

