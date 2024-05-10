SITE Centers Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
SITE Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years.
SITE Centers Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE SITC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 486,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
