SITE Centers Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

SITE Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years.

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SITC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 486,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

