SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
SNDL Price Performance
SNDL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SNDL has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.
SNDL Company Profile
