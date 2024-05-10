SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

SNDL Price Performance

SNDL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SNDL has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

