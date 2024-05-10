SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of SNDL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 3,650,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

