SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
SNDL Price Performance
Shares of SNDL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 3,650,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.67.
About SNDL
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SNDL
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.