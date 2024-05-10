Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Solo Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Solo Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 424,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,664. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

