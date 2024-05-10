Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

