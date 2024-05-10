SoundHound AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 112,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average daily volume of 79,993 call options.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 88,039,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,295,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

