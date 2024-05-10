Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.44. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The stock has a market cap of C$741.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. Desjardins cut Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

