SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,463.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. 337,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

