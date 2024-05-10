SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 185,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.09. The company had a trading volume of 389,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,536. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

