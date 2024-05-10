Standard Lithium Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Standard Lithium in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,825. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.85.

