Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$125.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.85.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN traded down C$1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$110.59. 200,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$77.00 and a 1-year high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.