Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.18. 792,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,809. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.