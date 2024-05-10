Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.18. 792,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,809. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.