Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.61.

Stelco Price Performance

About Stelco

Stelco stock traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.97. 302,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,465. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$51.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

