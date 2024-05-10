Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 114,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 205.13%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
