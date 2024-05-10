Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 17th

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 47.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE SF traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,840. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

