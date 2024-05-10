StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

