StockNews.com Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $7,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 33.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 321.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

