Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $38.65

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $36.92. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 26,473 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 356,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

