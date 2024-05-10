Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $43.13. 39,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,733. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insider Activity

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,691.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $340,018. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.