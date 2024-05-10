Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 5.2 %

SPH stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 267,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,368. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $502,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

