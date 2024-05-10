Summa Corp. Invests $3.95 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Ovintiv comprises approximately 2.8% of Summa Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OVV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,933. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

