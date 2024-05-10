Summa Corp. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $276.70. 2,911,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

