Summa Corp. Makes New $500,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 909,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 1,707,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,976. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

