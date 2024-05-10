Summa Corp. Takes $7.57 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. APA comprises 5.3% of Summa Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA Co. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

