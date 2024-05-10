Sun Life Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,944 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,573,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

