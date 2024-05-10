Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.73.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$68.51. 4,321,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

