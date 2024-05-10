Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,847,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

