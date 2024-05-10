Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in April

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

SWRAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 11,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

