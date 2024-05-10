Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Syra Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Syra Health Trading Down 4.6 %

Syra Health stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 124,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Syra Health has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

