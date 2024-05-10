Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 197,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 144,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

