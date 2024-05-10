Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 3,601,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,710. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $196,183,000 after buying an additional 305,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Tapestry by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

