TD Cowen Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $78.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 935,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,951,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

