TD Cowen Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $25.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $142,633.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.