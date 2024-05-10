TD Cowen Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $5.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Down 7.6 %

Plug Power stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,671,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,848,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after buying an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,201,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.