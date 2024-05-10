TD Securities Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$0.10

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 96.40% from the company’s current price.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

