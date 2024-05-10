TD Securities Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$0.10

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 96.40% from the company’s current price.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %
CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile
