Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 0.4 %
TISI stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.
Insider Activity at Team
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.