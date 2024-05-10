Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 342,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

