Telsey Advisory Group Comments on BRC Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Up 31.0 %

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.