TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 829,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

