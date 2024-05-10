TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.
T has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.27.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
