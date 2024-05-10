Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $609,760.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.